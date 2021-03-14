KC(M) decides to not field candidate in Kuttiyadi after CPI(M) protests

Massive protests were staged by the CPI(M) party workers of Kuttiyadi, after the seat was given to KC(M).

Following a huge protest from Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers of Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, over allocating the Assembly seat to Kerala Congress (Mani) Jose faction, it was decided to field a CPI(M) candidate. KC(M) leaders have informed that they are stepping back from contesting in the seat, and they expressed their readiness to give it to CPI(M).

An explanatory note by KC(M) read that keeping the unity of the Left Democratic Front in mind, they decided to allow CPI(M) to contest. Huge opposition was raised by the CPI(M) party workers of Kuttiyadi, after the seat was given to KC(M) the newest ally of LDF in Kerala.

Ever since there were speculations over giving the seat to KC(M) the posters have been appearing in Kuttiyadi asking CPI(M) to back off from the decision.

When LDF announced its candidates, on that day hundreds of party workers in Kuttiyadi took to the street shouting slogans. They said that they were not against the party but against the decision. The party Cadre in Kuttiyadi was in strong support to field KP Kunjahammed Kutty, former district panchayath president as party candidate from the constituency.

Ever since the decision to give the seat to KC(M) was announced in a local meeting at Kuttiyadi, the workers had been expressing their dissent. Then the CPI(M) mandalam committee had written a letter to central leadership to back off from the decision.

Kuttiyadi constituency was formed in 2011 after remapping Meppayur Assembly constituency.

In 2011 KK Lathika, who was the sitting MLA of Mepayyur from 2006, won again at a margin of 6,972 votes.

But in 2016 Lathika failed and Indian Union of Muslim League's Parrakal Abdullah won the seat by a margin of 1,157 votes.