KCET 2020 result announced: How to check results

The examinations were held on July 30 and 31 in 497 exam centres in Karnataka amid heavy scrutiny due to the COVID-19 crisis.

news Education

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations on Friday. Varun Gowda AB from Mangaluru's Expert PU College and Rakshith M from Bengaluru's RV PU College obtained the first rank in the Bachelors of Science (Agriculture) and Engineering examinations respectively.

The examinations were held on July 30 and 31, a day after the Karnataka High Court rejected a plea by students asking for the examinations to be deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis. The examinations were conducted across 497 exam centres in Karnataka amid heavy scrutiny due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The results of the examinations can be accessed here. Candidates can key in their registration number and the date of birth as in the admission ticket.

In May, the KEA added 75 new exam centres for the CET examinations, and those who had COVID-19 symptoms were kept in separate rooms.

Sixty-three students infected with the coronavirus took the Physics and Chemistry examination while as many as 57 of them wrote the Mathematics paper.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, met the students at the exam centres, wearing a PPE (personal protection equipment) kit, as they wrote the examinations.

The CET examinations were also conducted in COVID-Care Centres for those students who tested positive for the coronavirus. They wrote the examination under the supervision of medical professionals.

In Bengaluru, 40,080 students applied for the examinations, of which, 33,571 students appeared for it. This accounted for 20% of the students who applied for the examinations. In Mysuru, 10,301 students applied and 9,325 students wrote the examinations. The percentage of students who appeared for the Engineering examinations was highest in Udupi.

Eligible candidates can now upload their documents starting from September 2.

According to the Times of India, apart from document verification, the KCET counselling will be done online, in October. The academic year will commence in November, per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) calendar.