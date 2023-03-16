Kavitha does not appear before ED, says investigation not free nor fair

Kalvakuntla Kavitha was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for a second round of questioning on March 16 as part of the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam.

Alleging that the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not free, fair, and impartial, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha chose to skip the second round of interrogation scheduled for Thursday, March 16. The Telangana MLC wrote to the ED that BRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar would appear on her behalf to hand over the representation and documents.

First summoned on March 11, Kavitha was summoned a second time in connection with the agency’s probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. Before joining the probe on Thursday, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was scheduled to address a press meet at her home in the national capital. However, the press conference did not happen and Kavitha did not appear before the ED.

Though the ED had summoned Kavitha in-person to the ED headquarters citing they wished to question her along with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, Kavitha said in her representation to the ED that it did not happen. Arun Pillai is said to have represented the ‘South Group’ that allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders which was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls. According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

“..despite your categoric assertion that my personal/ physical appearance was required for the purpose of confrontation with some arrested accused, no such confrontation took place. When specifically asked about the confrontation which was specific purpose cited by your good self to call me personally on 11.03.2023, I was candidly told by the officer Ms. Bhanupriya Meena concerned that they have ‘change of plans’,” Kavitha wrote in her representation.

“I therefore, have reasons to believe and a grave apprehension that the enquiry/investigation being carried out may not have the sanctity of law and my expectation of a free, fair, or impartial inquiry or investigation has been severely impaired,” she added.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, Kavitha’s former auditor and also an alleged member of the South Group. It was expected that the central agency would question Kavitha on Thursday along with Buchchi Babu.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.