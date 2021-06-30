Kauvery Hospital launches Kauvery Kare, an exclusive app for online consultations

The hospital said that patients will also be able to book an appointment with an expert and consult online for themselves as well as their family members.

Product Partner

The Kauvery Group of Hospitals has tapped the digital space and created a platform to assure patients that the experts are only a click away. The hospital has launched the ‘KauveryKare’ mobile application, through which patients can consult with the experts they want to, from the safety and comfort of their homes amid the pandemic.

In a press release, the group said that in the last one year, the healthcare seeking habits of patients had been radically transformed due to the lockdown imposed by the pandemic. "Patients, confined by quarantine or isolation, mandated by COVID-19, had many troubling questions they wanted answered. Patients with non-COVID ailments, both acute or chronic, were also put on a spot, with no choice but to postpone their hospital visits," the release said.

“Though every hospital has an app, ours was never intended for a commercial application. It emerged as a genie from the pot, in which simmered our worries, about how you and your family were faring in these worrisome pandemic times. Ours is a platform with features that people need, with a simple interface and an easy flow," Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said.

"The ease it provided in accessing our care for all patients, whether self-isolated due to COVID-19 or home bound during a lockdown and frustrated with their inability to contact their physicians, was comforting and reassuring to our patients and their families. We are now looking for ways to deliver continuity in care through the app well beyond the pandemic,” he added.

The hospital said that patients will also be able to book an appointment with an expert and consult online for themselves as well as their family members. “People have already paused their lives, putting everything on hold, for more than a year due to COVID-19. We do not want another dark shadow to creep over their day because of concerns about healthcare. Through this, we are determined to serve people faster with access to healthcare from anywhere, without needing to take a break from work and visit the hospital,” adds Dr Manivannan.

The press release stated that consultations were held for thousands of patients in the last few months through the Kauvery Kare app. To ensure that credible medical information is provided, Kauvery Hospital also plans to display wellness blogs and articles, and address common concerns through experts, on the app

"With an understanding that, once normalcy returns, people would prefer coming back to the hospital, the app is also designed to enable patients to book their appointment and complete the process for the in-person visits. This means that patients no longer have to wait to register, call for an appointment or queue up for completion of the process," the release added.

The app is available on both Android and iOs and is presently accessible in Trichy, Chennai and Salem branches of Kauvery Hospital.