Kauvery Hospital to hold cricket tournament in Chennai to raise breast cancer awareness

Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading healthcare chains in Tamil Nadu, will be organising a corporate cricket tournament to focus attention on October, the breast cancer awareness month, and to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of breast cancer. The funds raised through the tournament shall fuel breast cancer screening programs.

The matches, that shall be in the league format, will be held over four days at Chennai, from 13th to 16th October 2022. The matches will be played at the renowned MA Chidambaram stadium. A total of 48 corporate teams, representing institutions such as TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Accenture, to name a few, will be taking part in the tournament.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer affecting women, even those as young as 22 years of age. It accounts for about 25% of total cancers among women. Lower survival rates can be attributed to the lack of awareness among the population about periodical screening and tests to detect breast cancer early. It is important to be aware that breast cancer can be treated and survival rates can be improved with early detection.

â€œUnlike other cancers, the symptoms of breast cancer can be detected through regular self-examination, where women can detect changes in the breast that call for seeking medical advice. However, the awareness on self-examinations and access to screenings are still lacking. With the advancements in treatments for Breast Cancer, early detection is crucial. We would like to bridge this gap by making screenings for breast cancer accessible for women from different walks of life, and at locations such as corporates, colleges, rural areas, etc.," said Dr Iyappan Ponnuswamy, Medical Director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

The Mammobus, a mobile center for investigation and diagnosis, will provide tests such as X-Ray, Mammogram and pap smear, alongside consultation with a doctor. The aim is to screen 10,000 women over the next three years, across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co -Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, " The need to create awareness on early detection of breast cancer has been our prime focus, Through an initiative such as a Corporate Cricket Tournament, we shall be able to paint this on wider canvas. We are also proud to mention that we are the first healthcare institution to organise a match in the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium. Apart from creating awareness on breast cancer, this tournament shall also celebrate and promote an active lifestyle, and the need to stay fit in order to combat disease."

On the sidelines of the tournament, there shall be free mammogram screenings available for women, on all four days of the match, at the venue from 6 am to 6 pm.