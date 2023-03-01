Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully treats 83-year-old man for cancer

The octogenarian had multiple comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, history of cardiac disease for which he had undergone bypass surgery.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, successfully treated a man aged 83, for cancer. The octogenarian had multiple comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, history of cardiac disease for which he had undergone bypass surgery. The individual was also undergoing dialysis for kidney failure.

The gentleman presented with symptoms of extreme fatigue and abdominal pain. Blood tests and scans revealed that he was affected by high-grade B-Cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system which is a part of the immune system that helps fight infections and diseases.

“We performed an ultrasound scan and found that he had multiple lesions in his liver. The biopsy results also revealed he had a high grade B-NHL, a very aggressive type of cancer. Keeping in view the severity of cancer, his other comorbidities, and age factor we administered a combination of personalised chemotherapy and targeted therapy. He responded well to the treatments and he underwent six cycles of the same. Generally, people above 70 years have apprehensions about cancer treatments. However, with advancements in treatment modalities, it is possible to treat cancer even among the elderly,” the hospital said in a statement.

In India, lymphoma is the sixth most common cancer among men and the 10th most common cancer among women. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the incidence rate of B-NHL lymphoma in India ranges from 3.7 to 6.8 per 100,000 population annually.

“Targeted therapies are one of the latest advancements in Cancer Treatments, where the medicines are administered to target specific cells in the body. This stops the cancer cells from growing further and destroys the cancer cells. This is used in combination with chemotherapy for certain types of cancers such as Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and types of blood cancers,” the hospital added.