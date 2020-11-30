Kaspersky partners with CERT-In to mitigate cyber threats

The MoU includes sharing of relevant technical information, threat intelligence and data feeds by Kaspersky with CERT-In to enhance information security in India.

Atom Tech Shorts

In a bid to create a safe and secure cyber space in India, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Monday singed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Kaspersky and CERT-In said they will facilitate the fulfilment of mutual goals in order to mitigate a variety of sophisticated cyber threats.

The partnership would create mechanisms to detect latest cyber security threats that can adversely affect the information assets and privacy of the general users in the country, and devise appropriate security measures to enable such users to secure their systems.

"The pandemic has amply highlighted that we are codependent, interconnected and vulnerable. Our partnership with Kaspersky will help towards creating a robust, safe, secure and resilient digital economy in a vibrant digital India," said Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director-General, CERT-In.

Other key points are providing expert support and technical exchange such as cyber security incident reporting, incident analysis and response, cyber security audit, and malware analysis and execute training programmes within the framework of Kaspersky Global Transparency Initiative such as Code Review and Assessment Training.

"Considering the complex nature of cyber threats that we are encountering in today's world, such a strategic partnership between Kaspersky and CERT-In is not only necessary but also inevitable," said Genie Gan, Head of Public Affairs for Asia Pacific, Kaspersky.

Both CERT-In and Kaspersky have been striving to enhance the overall security of the computing environment through their commitment to security, privacy protection, reliability, incident response and integrity.