Kashmiri journalist arrested under UAPA, PCI & Amnesty call for immediate release

The NIA's action against Irfan has been condemned by the Press Club of India and the Journalist Federation of Kashmir, who called for his immediate release and urged the authorities to respect press freedom.

Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Monday, March 20. According to The Hindu, Irfan was arrested for allegedly promoting a secessionist agenda under the guise of protecting human rights. The NIA claimed that Irfan was associated with Khurram Parvez and his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), which had allegedly funded terror activities in the region and propagated a secessionist agenda.

Irfan worked for TwoCircles.net, an online portal that focuses on news about marginalised communities, and edited Wande Magazine, an online magazine of longform writing. The NIA's action against Irfan has been condemned by the Press Club of India and the Journalist Federation of Kashmir, who called for his immediate release and urged the authorities to respect press freedom.

Amnesty International also issued a statement calling for the immediate release of Irfan Mehraj, who was arrested by the NIA in Srinagar over accusations of "terror funding". Aakar Patel, the chair of the board at Amnesty International India, stated that Irfan's arrest is a result of the ongoing repression of human rights and media freedoms in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

“Human rights defenders such as Irfan Mehraj should be encouraged and protected, not persecuted. He must be immediately released. The repression must stop. Criminalisation of legitimate human rights work is extremely alarming and the authorities must put an end to this immediately. Indian authorities should prioritise ending impunity for the human rights violations that human rights defenders and journalists have bravely documented and exposed, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure that human rights defenders and activists can work in a safe and enabling environment without any fear of reprisals,” the statement said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) gives law enforcement agencies broad powers to detain individuals without charge for up to 180 days, and it allows the government to designate an organisation as a "terrorist organisation" without the opportunity for the organisation to defend itself in court.