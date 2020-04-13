Kasaragod man who gave state a scare discharged, his 100 contacts negative for COVID-19

The businessman, a suspected smuggler, had put Kasaragod district on high alert after it was learnt that he came in contact with hundreds of people on returning from Dubai.

The COVID-19 patient in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, who had travelled extensively on returning from Dubai and came in contact with over hundred people, has been discharged after his recovery. After being tested negative on April 2, he was discharged from the Kasaragod General Hospital on Sunday along with 25 other patients who were under treatment for COVID-19.

Fortunately, none of the primary contacts of the 47-year-old businessman from Eriyal (a small village town in Kasaragod) has been infected. The man, who is a suspected smuggler, had come in contact with about a 100 people in Kasaragod and Kannur districts. Notably, what made the contact tracing even more challenging for the district officials was that the man was not cooperating and was unwilling to share his travel details.

The man was criticised by officials and on social media for violating the quarantine rules on returning from a COVID-19 affected country and for travelling extensively. He had put Kasaragod district on high alert after it was discovered that he had participated in three weddings, a football match and even a cradle ceremony, in two districts. His primary contacts even included two members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly (MLAs): Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) NA Nellikunnu (Kasaragod) and MC Kamarudheen (Manjeshwar).

According to reports, the man said that he was relieved that no one got the disease from him. “No one has got the disease from me,” he remarked on being discharged.

“Doctors have told me to be in home quarantine again for 14 days. Only after this, I will be completely relieved,” Mathrubhumi quotes the person to have said.



Recovered patinets discharged from Kasaragod General Hospital on April 12

With the initial unwillingness shown by the man, the Kasaragod district administration had a mammoth task of contact tracing hundreds of people.

The man had landed at the Karipur International airport in Malappuram district on March 11. However, after landing, he did not go straight to his hometown in Kasaragod district. Rather, he stayed in Malappuram for the night and the next day, from Kozhikode district, he took a train to Kasaragod.

The man was also alleged to be involved in gold smuggling. Earlier, officials of the Customs Department at Karipur International Airport had told TNM that he was a suspected gold carrier. Even on March 11, when he landed in the airport, he snuck past the customs security check, despite his passport being confiscated by the officials.

According to reports, the man claims that he has the business of importing clothes and cosmetic products from Dubai to agencies in Kerala. He told Mathrubhumi that it has only been three months since he started the business, justifying his travel to and fro Dubai for 12 times in the past three months.

