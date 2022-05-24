Karuna Nundy, Khurram Parvez, Adani on TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022

The list also includes an Indian American businessperson, Bela Bajaria, who is currently the head of the Global TV at Netflix.

news List

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, advocate Karuna Nundy and jailed Jammu and Kashmir human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named by TIME magazine on Monday, May 23, as among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Adani's profile in the TIME says that Adani's once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world's sixth largest economy, the profile says. Last month, he edged past Warren Buffet to become the 5th richest man in the world,

On Nundy, it says that she is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably and bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a champion of women's rights who has advocated for the reform of anti rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India's rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.

Also on the list is Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances who was arrested last year by the National Investigative Agency under the UAPA.

“He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human-rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region...The attacks against him speak volumes of the truth he represents at a time when the world’s largest democracy is being called out for its persecution of the more than 200 million Indian Muslims,” the profile on him says.

The list also includes an Indian American businessperson, Bela Bajaria, who is currently the head of the Global TV at Netflix. "Bajaria is helping create the future of television. The shows she has shepherded have become global phenomena," the TIME profile of Bajaria said.

The list includes US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.