Karthick Naren’s 'Naragasooran' to release in March 2020?

The film stars Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika.

Karthick Naren made an impressive debut with his critically-acclaimed and highly successful crime-thriller Dhuruvangal 16 aka D16. His second outing Naragasooran, a suspense drama featuring an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika. The release of the film pushed several times as there were financial issues.

Now the young director has confirmed, in his reply to a comment on his Instagram post, that the film will release in the month of March 2020. "Naragasooran will release in March 2020 for sure," he wrote in reply to a fan's comment.

It may be noted that the film was bankrolled by Shraddha Entertainment and Gautham Menon's Ondraga Entertainment. Months before, undeterred by the delay in the release of his second film, the young Director got on a Twitter war with Gautham Menon demanding an update on the film's release. Later Gautham replied that he no longer has any stake in the film as he had handed over the project to Badri Kasturi of Shraddha Entertainment and the state of the film is unknown.

The project started rolling from September 15, 2017 in Ooty last year and was predominantly shot inside a house. The film’s trailer was also unveiled last year and it has received a mixed response. Without giving away too much of the plot, the trailer merely teases the viewers with suspense and intrigue.

The film is a multilingual thriller and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Apparently, Sundeep’s role was originally supposed to be played by Naga Chaitanya, who backed out at the last minute due to reasons yet unknown. Ron Yohaan has composed the music.

Meanwhile, Karthick Naren’s next outing with Arun Vijay titled Mafia: Chapter 1 is currently in the post-production stage. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Aravind Samy was the initial choice to play the lead role in this film but the role eventually went to Arun Vijay.

