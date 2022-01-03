Karthick Naren ropes in Atharvaa for hyperlink thriller Nirangal Moondru

â€˜Nirangal Moondruâ€™ also stars actors Sarath Kumar and Rahman in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Karthick Naren has teamed up with actors Atharvaa Murali, Sarath Kumar and Rahman for a new film. Titled Nirangal Moondru, the film is billed as a hyperlink thriller. A hyperlink movie is one where multiple narratives are shown parallely. Sometimes, one character connects the multiple plotlines in these films. Nirangal Moondru is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in January this year and the shooting is likely to be wrapped up in the first week of March. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the story is set in the backdrop of Chennai. Jakes Bejoy is on board as the music composer, while TIjo Tomy is roped in as the Director of Photography (DOP).

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karthick Naren has Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan starrer Maaran in the pipeline. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on actor Dhanushâ€™s 38th birthday on July 28. Dhanush reportedly essays the role of a journalist in the film. In the poster, the actor is seen smashing someoneâ€™s face into glass, while holding a pen and using it as a weapon.

Speaking about the collaboration, Karthick Naren tweeted: "Happy birthday Dhanush sir. Every day with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life," Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran is likely to hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, actor Atharvaa was last seen in romantic comedy film Thalli Pogathey, co-starring actor Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash Pradhan in the lead. Helmed by director R Kannan, the film is the Tamil remake of 2017 Telugu film Ninnu Kori. The film hit the big screens on December 24 last year and it opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics.

Actor Rahman was recently seen in the Telugu film Seetimaarr. The film starred actors Tamannaah and Gopichand in the lead, while Rahman was roped in to essay the role of Ghaziabad SP Aravind IPS. Actor-politician Sarath Kumar appeared as Chintalapudi Nagendra Naidu in Telugu crime drama Parampara, which premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video last year.