Karnataka's daily COVID-19 count falls below 1000

No district in the state reported COVID-19 cases in three digits on Monday, February 21.

Karnataka logged 679 new COVID-19 cases, 1,932 discharges and 21 deaths on Monday, February 21, against 1,101 cases, 1,780 discharges and 18 deaths the previous day. The number of total active cases in the state stood at 11,360, while only 918 are being treated as in-patients at the hospitals across the state. The positivity rate stood at 1.29% and recovery rate stood at 98.70%. The case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.09%.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 346 against 839 discharges, while there were eight deaths. The city has a total of 5,633 active cases. A day earlier, Bengaluru Urban district had reported 485 infections and 12 deaths in a 24-hour period.

Yadgir (1), Vijayapura (3), Raichur (6), Kolar (2), Haveri (1), Gadag (2), Dharwad (7), Davanagere (7), Chikkamagalur (8) Chikkaballapura (4), Bidar (3) and Bengaluru Rural (4) districts reported cases in single digits on Monday. No district in the state reported COVID-19 cases in three digits, pointing to a decline of the coronavirus in the state.

In the latest 24-hour period, 52,505 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of the 21 deaths which were reported in this period, eight were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Ballari with four deaths and Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts with two deaths each, followed by other districts. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17.76 lakh cases, followed by Mysuru with 2.29 lakh and Tumakuru with 1.59 lakh. Cumulatively, a total of 6.40 crore samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, India added 13,405 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4.28 crore, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, February 22. The death toll climbed to 5.12 lakh with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

With IANS and PTI inputs