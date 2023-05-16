Karnataka youth arrested for allegedly killing uncle during election celebrations

The confrontation was driven by a conversation between two families.

news News

Nandagudi police of Bengaluru apprehended a 21-year-old man, identified as G Aditya, on charges of brutally murdering his 56-year-old paternal uncle amidst election-related festivities on Saturday, May 13. The incident unfolded in D Hosahalli village, near Hoskote, in Bengaluru Rural district. Aditya's father, Ganesh, is currently evading arrest.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, the victim, Krishnappa, lost his life during the altercation, while his wife, Gangamma, and son, SK Babu, sustained injuries in the ensuing clash. The confrontation was driven by a conversation between two families during Congressâ€™ election celebrations in front of Krishnappaâ€™s house. The families of both Krishnappa and Ganesh were purportedly supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the FIR, Babu asked his neighbour, Munishami, "You were in BJP, why did you go to Congress?"

Babu's question did not go down well with Ganeshâ€™s son Aditya, who was listening to the conversation. This prompted Aditya to confront Babu, leading to a physical altercation between the duo, during which Aditya grabbed Babu by his collar and forcefully pushed him down.

Around 8 pm, Krishnappa visited Ganesh's residence to enquire about the incident. It was then that Aditya allegedly armed himself with an axe and struck Krishnappa on his back. Babu swiftly intervened, attempting to diffuse the altercation, but Aditya targeted him by striking him on the neck. Ganesh also attacked Krishnappa's wife and daughter-in-law.

Upon learning of the incident, local residents promptly rushed the injured parties to a nearby hospital. Krishnappa succumbed to his injuries, while his wife and son received medical treatment for their wounds. Meanwhile, on May 16, former Minister KS Eshwarappa visited Ganesh at the hospital.