Karnataka: Yediyurappa backs action against BJP MLAâ€™s son in bribery case

MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigned as Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited on Friday, March 3.

news Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday, March 4, said the state's BJP government will not protect the accused party MLA and his son, who was caught taking a bribe, and added that there is no question of interfering with the probe conducted by Lokayukta.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already issued a statement in this regard. "No one is trying to interfere with the probe. The Chief Minister has stated that the required action will be initiated under the legal framework. I will not speak about it any further," he added. Yediyurappa refused to comment on the protest by the Congress leaders demanding Bommai's resignation.

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappaâ€™s son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash as bribe towards allotment of a tender on behalf of his father on Friday. Prashanth Madal has been sent to 14-days judicial custody. Virupakshappa, who was the Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has resigned from the post and denied any involvement in the case.

A total of Rs 2.02 crore was seized from the private office of Prashant Madal on Crescent Road and Rs 6.10 crore was seized from his residence in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Congress staged a protest demanding resignation of Bommai in front of his residence.