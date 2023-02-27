Karnataka worker dies in mishap in sugar factory owned by Labour Dept Min's son

The police have registered a case against six individuals, including the factory owner Vivek Hebbar.

news News

A worker was crushed to death at a sugar factory owned by the son of Karnataka Minister for Labour Department Shivaram Hebbar on Saturday, February 25. Naveen Basappa Chalavadi, a 19-year-old native of Dhundsi, passed away in an accident at VINP Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, a sugar factory owned by Vivek Hebbar in Karnatakaâ€™s Haveri district. Naveen was working in a part of the factory involving various machines, when he came in contact with a conveyor belt and was crushed to death.

Naveenâ€™s family members alleged that the factory lacked necessary safety measures and protective equipment. They also alleged that Naveen was an unskilled laborer and was not provided with proper training to work in such units.

Bankapur police have registered a case against six individuals, including the factory owner Vivek Hebbar, general manager Manjunath, and labour suppliers Basavaraj, Umesh Surave, Vishwanath AS, and Akash Dharmoji. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and any possible negligence or safety violations on the part of the factory.

With agency inputs