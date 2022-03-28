Karnataka woman arrested for WhatsApp status on Pakistan Resolution Day

A man had filed a complaint with the police claiming that the woman was “creating enmity between two communities” by posting about Pakistan’s Resolution Day.

news Controversy

Kuthma Sheikh, a 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka’s Bagalkote for allegedly posting a message celebrating Pakistan’s Resolution Day, which occurs on March 23. The arrest took place on March 24, in Mudhol, the place where the woman lives.

On March 23, Kuthma had put up a picture of a Pakistan Republic Day poster, with a caption that read: “May Allah bless every nation with unity, peace and wealth”. Following this, a complaint was filed against her by one Arun Kumar Bhajantri. His complaint reportedly states that Kuthma was “creating enmity between two communities” by posting about Pakistan’s Resolution Day.

Kuthma has been booked under Sections 153­A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity between groups), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). When asked what was the need for the police action, Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, told TNM, “She (Kuthma) had put something on her status about celebrating Pakistan's Resolution Day. So the complaint was that, on Pakistan’s Resolution Day, which was March 23, 1940, the (Lahore) Resolution was passed for creating two countries, for Muslims to have their own land. The complaint says that she celebrated something that divided the country."

Kuthma was released on bail on March 25, a day after her arrest. Police said that her intention in posting the message and other aspects of the case are still under investigation.

The 1940 Lahore Resolution sought a separate land for Muslims living in British India, and was passed during the All India Muslim League’s annual session. It is seen as a landmark document in the creation of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, amidst reports of temples in coastal Karnataka not allowing non-Hindus to do business at temple fairs, the BJP government had earlier cited in Assembly rules from the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act in 2002, to justify not allowing non-Hindus to set up shops around temples. The move has drawn flak from all corners, with many people calling it discriminatory.

