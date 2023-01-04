Karnataka withdraws seven-day quarantine for passengers from high-risk countries

According to the GoI guidelines, a negative coronavirus report is a must for passengers transiting through six high-risk countries, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport.

news COVID-19

On January 2, the Karnataka Health Department withdrew its order requiring asymptomatic foreign travellers to quarantine at home for seven days after arriving from COVID-19 high-risk nations like China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, and asked the travellers to abide by the Union government's guidelines in this regard.

The state had issued a circular on COVID-19 guidelines on December 31 in response to an increase in the spread of the virus. The circular said that "international travellers from high-risk countries need to be home quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival. Once tested positive, the infected people are to be treated and managed as per the State COVID protocol." The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee of the State made suggestions that led to the revision of the regulations.

According to the Government of India guidelines, regardless of their country of origin, travellers travelling via China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand before landing at any Indian airport are required to provide a negative coronavirus report. The test must be completed within 72 hours of travelling to India. Before their departure, the negative RT-PCR test result must be uploaded to the Air Suvidha website.

As a result, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Air Suvidha portal must be made available for use by passengers on all international flights departing from these nations, with a provision enabling visitors from other countries who arrive in India to submit a self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR test reports online. Regardless of the point of departure, random testing of 2% of travellers who arrived at the airport will continue. The new travel regulations came into effect on January 1, 2023.