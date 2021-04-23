Karnataka weekend curfew: Bangalore Metro to remain shut on Saturday & Sunday

news Transport

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that metro services in Bengaluru will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, owing to the weekend curfew imposed across the state till May 4. The BMRCL also said that the timings of the metro train services on weekdays have also been modified owing to the new restrictions.

BMRCL has announced that on all weekdays, from Monday to Friday, metro train services will commence as usual at 7:00 am but the last service from the terminal stations — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli — will be at 7:30 pm. The last services will have connecting trains at Kempegowda Metro station to other lines, the BMRCL said.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the metro train services will be closed for the whole day in view of the weekend curfew. This will be in place till May 4, the BMRCL said.

“Public are requested to maintain strictly prescribed COVID-19 protocols of maintaining social distancing, wearing of mask and hand hygiene etc,” the BMRCL said.

BMTC to run more buses on weekends

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that it will operate 450-500 essential ordinary services during the weekend-curfew for the benefit of employees working in permitted industries and government offices. However, the number of people travelling in buses has been restricted to 50% of the seating capacity and the crew and passengers are requested to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines.

BMTC will also operate services for the movement of public to and from the Kempegowda International Airport. Here are the details of the same:

Karnataka on April 20 imposed new restrictions to combat the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, including a weekend curfew. The movement of individuals has been prohibited between Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am, except for essential and emergency activities.

Here is what will remain open on weekends:

1. All state and Central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc. dealing with emergency and essential services and COVID-19 containment and management and officers/personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.

2. All industries/companies/ organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24x7. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization/institution. However, to the extent possible, employees. should be encouraged to work from home.

3. Employees and vehicles of telecom and Internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organization institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office. Rest will work from home.

4. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

5. Only neighbourhood shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish allowed to function, that too, from 6 am to 10 am. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

6. Restaurant and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.

7. Movement of long-distance bus services, trains, as well as air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators) to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

8. Marriages permitted strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

9. Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour

Here is what will remain closed during the weekend:

1. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall be closed.

2. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural or religious gatherings, and large congregations are prohibited.

3. All religious places and places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

13. No construction activity is permitted.