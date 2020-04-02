Karnataka waives exams for class 7, 8: Class 9 must pass internal assessments

The government is yet to decide the time table for the class 10 exams.

The Karnataka government on Thursday cancelled exams for students in classes 7 and 8. Earlier in March, the state government had waived exams for students from Classes 1 to 6. The new order was rolled out in the wake of the 21-day lockdown for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday waived exams for classes 7 and 8. Following this, the state government too had decided to waive exams for state board students in these two classes.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have decided that all students in Classes 7 and 8 will be promoted without writing exams. Those in Class 9 will be evaluated based on summative and formative assessments. If any student fails this internal assessment, the respective schools must use the holiday period to bring remedial measures to ensure the students are eligible to be promoted," he added.

Minister Suresh Kumar further stated that schools must encourage online tests for the Class 9 students who do not pass the internal assessments. He also said that the state government would decide the time table for Class 10 exams on April 14. He also said that the decision regarding Pre University College (PUC) exams would also be taken on the same day.

Earlier, a circular had been issued stating that all schools and colleges would be shut till May 20. However, the Minister for Primary Education issued a clarification that the circular was fake and wrong. "The issue of colleges comes under the Higher Education Department. Schools and Colleges are anyway shut during this period due to summer vacation. We issued a clarification that it is fake and incorrect," an Education Department official said.