Karnataka transport workers threaten to strike again if demands unmet

The workers had staged an agitation in December 2020, and had called it off when the Karnataka government said it would meet their demands.

Transport employees in Karnataka have threatened to renew their agitation again if their demands in regard to regularisation and receiving healthcare benefits are not met. Workers of transport unions including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had staged an agitation in December 2020, and called it off when they received assurance from the state government that their demands will be met. However, prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is the honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, on Tuesday alleged that the state government has failed to comply with its promises.

"We had, in December, put forth ten demands from our end and the government had given us in writing that nine out of them will be met within three months. Out of the nine, the government has not even fulfilled one, and 45 days have already passed. We will stage an indefinite strike once more if the demands are not met with,” Chandrashekhar said.

He added that the issues faced by the employees of KSRTC and BMTC have not been resolved at all. They still are receiving half their wage which has aggravated their financial conditions; and health benefits have not been provided yet, he alleged.

Meanwhile, The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Transport Lakshman Savadi maintained on Wednesday that the state government has been working towards fulfilling the needs of the employees. Without divulging details, the minister claimed that three out of nine demands were already met with.

“We still have 45 days to meet the demands of the employees, but I assure the employees that I will solve these issues within the next 15 days. A committee has been formed to monitor the redressal of the grievances expressed by the employees and to implement the health benefit plan,” he told TNM.

The unions had staged an agitation in December 2020 bringing the city’s bus transport service to a grinding halt. Upon being handed over a written assurance in which nine of the 10 demands were accepted by the state government through their representative, BMTC’s Chairman Nandish Reddy, the leaders had withdrawn the strike.

The demands of the employees were to bring them under the government's payroll, provide the same privileges of government employees, a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to those who died during COVID-19 duty, healthcare benefits and implementation of Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, of which, considering them under government’s payroll was declared null and void.