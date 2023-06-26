Karnataka trader slits manâ€™s throat, drinks blood over suspicion of affair with wife

Maresh survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

news Crime

In a disturbing incident which took place in Karnatakaâ€™s Chintamani taluk, a man was arrested for slitting his friendâ€™s throat and drinking his blood. Shockingly, the entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone by an accomplice. Identified as Vijay, a 32-year-old trader residing in Mandyampet, allegedly tried to murder Maresh, a fellow villager in his early 30s, due to his anger towards an alleged relationship between Maresh and Vijay's wife.

According to a report by TOI, Maresh formed a friendship with Vijay's wife, leading to frequent and long phone conversations between the two. Vijay objected to this several times and warned Maresh of a potentially severe outcome if he failed to rectify his behaviour. However, despite these warnings, Maresh purportedly continued down the same path, disregarding Vijay's concerns.

Vijay, accompanied by his friend John, called Maresh to a forest under the pretence of hiring him as a goods transporter. However, upon reaching a secluded location within the forest, Vijay slit Maresh's throat, followed by drinking his blood and subjecting him to further physical assault. John recorded this act on his phone, and the video has become viral on various social media platforms.

The case has been registered in Kencharlahalli police station and the hunt for John is underway. Maresh survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.