Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

Minister Ravi tweeted that he turned positive on his second test.

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, and Kannada and Culture CT Ravi tweeted that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Minister Ravi said that he underwent two tests this past week in which he was tested negative the first time and positive the second time. With this, CT Ravi is the first minister to test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka.

“Since one test returned negative and one returned positive, I got a third test done today (Sunday). I am waiting for the third umpire’s resolution,” CT Ravi’s tweet reads.

ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ, ಅರ್ಧಕಟಿ ಚಕ್ರಾಸನ, ನಾಡಿಶುದ್ದಿ ಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು, ಅನುಲೋಮ ವಿಲೋಮ ಪ್ರಾಣಾಯಾಮ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಒಂದು ಗಂಟೆಯ ವಿವಿಧ ಯೋಗಾಭ್ಯಾಸದ ನಂತರ 10 ನಿಮಿಷ ಶವಾಸನ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಮೇಲ್ನೋಟಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಾಸ ನನಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 12, 2020

Minister Ravi said that he has no symptoms and that he did yoga and pranayama on Sunday morning. “I did various asanas in yoga and pranayama at 10 am today (Sunday). I cannot see any difference in my body nor have any symptoms,” he tweeted.

On Monday, he tweeted that a third test confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative.



Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine. — C T Ravi ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

CT Ravi had quarantined himself at home on July 12 after two of his associates tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first test was conducted on July 6, which was negative. After his associates tested positive, his samples were collected on Saturday and sent for testing. He is currently at his farmhouse in Chikkamagaluru, which is his home constituency.

Earlier, MLAs from Sedam Rajkumar Telkur (BJP), Sringeri MLA Raje Gowda (Congress), Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Shetty, and Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath tested positive. Apart from this, two Members of Legislative Council MK Pranesh from the BJP and Bhoje Gowda from the JD(S) had also tested positive.

Earlier this week, Mandya MP Sumalatha Aambareesh too tested positive for the coronavirus. While physical distancing is crucial to curb the spread of the virus, ministers do not enjoy the same luxury as they have to be on the ground, in their constituencies to organise and help people in containment zones. Some MLAs are also involved in works including arranging rations kits, helping patients with COVID-19 find beds in hospitals and also help their families. However, several legislators have also cancelled their meetings and large political gatherings until the number of cases in the state reduces.

