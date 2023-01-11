Karnataka tells PU colleges to bring 100 students to PM Modi’s event, withdraws order

The circular had asked all Pre University College principals in Hubballi to bring at least 100 students to the inauguration of the National Youth Festival by PM Modi on January 12.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka’s Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on Thursday, January 12, a controversial circular was issued by education department officials asking all PU (Pre University) college principals in the town to bring at least 100 students to the event. However, the circular was later withdrawn after it drew criticism. The order from the Dharwad district’s Pre-University (PU) education department dated January 9, signed by its deputy director Krishna Naik, had asked principals of all government, aided, unaided PU colleges under Hubballi city to bring at least 100 students of their college under their own responsibility for the National Youth Festival.

Dharwad district PU education department deputy director Krishna Naik told Indian Express that the order was issued by mistake due to an “oversight”, and has now been withdrawn. He added that a new circular would be issued saying those students who are interested can participate in the event.

In a similar instance in November last year, the PU education department withdrew a circular asking colleges in Bengaluru Rural district to bring students to attend PM Modi’s events on November 11, when he inaugurated a new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said at the time that the order was a mistake made by an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubbali on Thursday, an event that is being held on the National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This year, the festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12-16.

The festival will witness a ‘Youth Summit’, which will have plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events -- Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peace building and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health and Well-being, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

The Summit will witness participation of more than 60 eminent experts. Several competitive and non-competitive events will also be held. Competitive events will include folk dances and songs, and will be held to provide an impetus to local traditional cultures, the statement said. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilise close to 10 lakh people to do Yoga, it said.

Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented during the event by national level performers. Other attractions at the festival include a food festival, young artist camp, adventure sports activities and special 'Know Your Army, Navy and Air Force' camps. Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs Meeta R Lochan said more than 30,000 youth will attend the inaugural function.

