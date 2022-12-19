Karnataka teacher throws student from first floor in fit of anger, boy dies

The boy, identified as Bharath, was a student at a government school where the incident took place.

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy in Gadag district of Karnataka died on Monday, December 19, after he was beaten up by his teacher, Muthappa, and thrown off the first floor by him. The boy, identified as Bharath, was a student at a government school where the incident took place. The boy was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Speaking to TNM, the Gadag SP said that Muthappa was a guest teacher at the school and has been absconding after the incident.

The SP added, “We are on the lookout for him [Muthappa]. The boy’s mother, Gita, is also a guest lecturer in the same school. She was also beaten up by him and is seriously injured. She has been admitted to the local hospital. All three of them are from the same village.” Reports state that Gita had intervened in order to stop Muthappa from beating her son but he ended up beating her as well.

While reports say that Muthappa beat the boy because of a family dispute, the SP confirmed to TNM that the reason for his action has not been ascertained. The police officer added that they will be able to investigate the cause after Muthappa has been arrested. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and a manhunt has been launched to catch Muthappa.