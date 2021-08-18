Karnataka to take strict action against those selling fake RT-PCR test results

The tests will be conducted again for those who are found to have obtained fake negative reports, the Chief Minister said.

Health COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday issued a warning that strict action will be initiated against those who are selling fake RT-PCR negative test results in Bengaluru. “It has come to our notice that some people are indulging in giving fake negative reports of COVID-19 infections. We are keeping vigil near bus stops and railway stations and I have given directions in this regard to the officers to nab the culprits,” Bommai said. The tests will be conducted again for those who are found to have obtained fake negative reports, he added.

Local media in Karnataka have exposed a network which is indulging in distributing fake negative RT-PCR reports to those coming from other states to Bengaluru. Karnataka logged 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 1,833 discharges, and 32 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.01%, while the case fatality rate was at 2.46%. Districts bordering Kerala, including Dakshina Kannada (288), Mysuru (88), and Chamarajanagar (7) recorded a lower number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while compared to earlier in the week.

Bengaluru logged 340 COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and 10 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to the bulletin. The active casein the city stood at 7,913. The city has 140 micro containment zones, and its positivity rate stood at 0.57% and recovery rate at 98.7%. Bommai further stated that he had given instructions to the Chief Secretary to start implementing a slew of schemes announced on Independence Day.

He also said that there is no proposal to cut the cess on fuel like the Tamil Nadu government. “I am taking up a review meeting of higher education, Public Works Department (PWD) and Housing on Tuesday. Will undertake review of another three departments on Wednesday. We want to reach out to the people,” he underlined.