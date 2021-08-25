Karnataka supplementary SSLC exam timetable out: Details

The SSLC supplementary exams will be conducted offline and the timetable has been divided into three parts.

news Education

Students who could not pass one or two subjects in the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) examinations will be able to appear for the supplementary examinations from September 27 to September 29, officials said on Tuesday. According to the statement released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the SSLC supplementary exam will commence from September 27, 2021 and these supplementary examinations will be conducted offline.

The candidates must note that the timetable is divided into three parts. Paper one for Core Subjects, Paper two for Languages and Paper three for Junior Technical Subjects. The statement added that on September 27 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, exams will be held for subjects such as mathematics, science, social science, sociology, economics, political science, and Hindustani music. The Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music practical exam will be conducted on September 27 from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, at the respective examination centres.

On September 29, the exams will be held for first, second, and third languages and on the same day, examinations for subjects including information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty, and wellness will also be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

The examination date sheet was released on Tuesday by KSEEB on the official website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ . The date sheet clearly states that the junior technical subject papers, elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphics-2, elements of electronics engineering, and elements of computer science, will take place on September 27 in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exams will go on for 2.5 hours. However, for candidates with disabilities, 15 grace minutes would also be given.

The practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical Schools (JTS) and Alternate Subjects examinations for (JTS) candidates will be conducted on September 30, 2021 at the respective schools. Candidates must note that according to the official notice, there will be no exam on September 28, 2021. On August 9, Karnataka SSLC results were declared and the overall pass percentage this year was 99.9% out of the 8.71 lakh students who appeared for the exam, compared to the pass percentage of 71.80% last year.