Karnataka students gather over 1 lakh signatures, urge CM to cancel odd semester exams

In a statement, the students said that Chief Minister Yediyurappa assured them that the matter will be discussed with the concerned authorities.

Students of degree, post-graduation, engineering, diploma and pharmacy courses submitted a memorandum with over one lakh signatures to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, demanding the cancellation of their odd semester examination. The students’ struggle committee and All India Democratic Students’ organization (AIDSO) organised a signature campaign from July 4 to July 6 both online and offline in which, according to AIDSO, students, parents and educational experts participated. The online signature campaign was organised on Change.org and saw a total of over 36,000 signatures. In a press conference, AIDSO claimed that offline signature campaigns also had been conducted across the state and the combined number of signatures exceeded 1.10 lakh.

Students belonging to these streams had initially started the protest on June 23 after Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan had announced on Twitter that, “Semester exams need to be conducted soon and VCs are planning it.” They demanded that the exams should be cancelled. They had also demanded that the government conduct physical classes or exams, only after every student had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Semester exams need to be conducted soon & VCs are planning it. We plan to have evening colleges in metro cities & are exploring options to launch inter-disciplinary programs in some colleges of VTU. Pursuit of excellence & quality with social consciousness should be our aim.

In April, exams of odd semesters — first, third, fifth and seventh, of several of these streams were due to be conducted. However, due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka went into lockdown, which closed all possibilities of physical classes and exams. In this period, online classes for even semesters were started without conducting examinations for the previous semester. They are now due in September. Considering that students would have to write exams of the previous semester in August, they point out that they would face two major semester exams, within a short span of time

“Our exams were supposed to take place in April, but due to the lockdown it got cancelled. Our college principal has now said that they will conduct exams from July 27. If we assume that they will conduct the exams in 14 days, they will end around August 10. Then they will finish off all the practical exams within a week and declare exams for the present semester again. We hear from our seniors that the next semester used to start in August, but this time it has been delayed due to the pandemic. So, even if we assume that they will start the next semester in October, they will have to conduct exams in September. This difficulty gets compounded as we have to go back and study the previous semester subjects again,” said Imran (name changed) who is a second semester student at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

In addition to this, students that TNM spoke to expressed their worry about attending physical classes or exams without completion of two doses of vaccines. “Our exams were conducted in March and though we had all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) on paper, the implementation was pathetic. There was no physical distancing when students were walking in the corridors. The lecturer, instead of giving each student the answer sheets, asked for it to be passed on, meaning the last student gets his or her sheet after it was touched by the students seated in the entire row. All these safety protocols will not work. So, getting two doses of vaccine is the only safeguard in my opinion,” said Nagesh (name changed), an engineering student from Bengaluru.

Since the students began their protest, they have resorted to various methods, including online and offline demonstrations, webinars with eminent academicians, postcard campaigns, memorandum submission to legislators and boycott of online classes

After submitting the memorandum to Yediyurappa on Thursday, AIDSO in a statement said, “The Chief Minister has received our memorandum and listened to our difficulties. He assured that the matter will be discussed with the concerned authorities and a decision will be taken.”

The same day, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayana in a statement said, “The date of opening of degree classes is not yet decided. Now the focus is on the vaccination of students who are aged above 18 years. The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided later after consulting with all the stakeholders.”