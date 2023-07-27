Karnataka student hit by speeding car, falls 15 feet away

The accident, captured in 34-second video footage, occurred on the Railway Station Road in front of the Ram Mandir in Raichur.

news Accident

A hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV camera near Sri Ram Temple in Karnatakaâ€™s Raichur. The incident, which occurred on July 18, involved a speeding Jaguar car colliding with a bike and subsequently crashing into three girl students walking on the side of the road.

The accident, captured in a 34-second video footage, occurred on the Railway Station Road in front of the Ram Mandir. According to authorities, the tragedy unfolded when the bike rider, Shivaraj Patil, attempted a reckless U-turn without noticing the Jaguar approaching from behind. In an effort to avoid a collision with the bike, the Jaguar driver swerved to the extreme left, but lost control of the vehicle in the process. The car collided with the bike and then struck the three girl students walking nearby.

The video shows the devastating moment when one of the girls collapses on the spot while another is tossed into the air, falling a shocking 15 feet away from the scene of the accident. The bike rider suffered a leg fracture, the police said.

The students were Shivamangala, a resident of Boomanagunda near Devadurga town, and Jyothi from Bevinooru village in Siriwara taluk. The doctors who did a preliminary check-up have stated that both are safe and have not suffered internal injuries.

The police have launched a hunt for the owner of the Jaguar car Mohammad Sharif, who had disappeared after the incident. The police probe has revealed that he is the third owner of the vehicle. The car has been seized.

(With IANS inputs)