Karnataka state coaches left in the lurch as pandemic brings sports to a standstill

The coaches are demanding contract renewals and financial aid from the state Department of Youth and Sports

Nearly 20 Karnataka state coaches have been protesting against the Department of Youth and Sports (DYES) at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru since Saturday due to the lack of employment and financial aid during the pandemic. Though DYES had stated that they would offer assistance, coaches say they have not received help as yet. Another 30 coaches are heading to Bengaluru to continue the sit-in protest.

Lakshmeesha Manjunath, a fencing coach and General Secretary of Karnataka Sports and Games Association, went on a hunger strike in December because of the lack of jobs. “When I went on a strike, the department asked for 10 days. It has been two weeks since then, they haven’t resolved the situation,” Lakshmeesha said.

Sporting events came to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic and the government failed to renew contracts of as many as 73 coaches who trained students in athletics and sports such as fencing and basketball. Six of those coaches resigned, while one died of cardiac arrest and another is in critical condition, said Lakshmeesha. The pandemic has aggravated the situation, he added.

Manjunath, a fitness coach at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, has been working as a coach for two years but has been unemployed or transferred without prior notice multiple times during the period. “I lost one child two years ago because I was not paid on time and could not get the baby treated. I have an infant at home and am struggling to provide for it,” he alleged.

The coaches are selected and hired by the government after undergoing a series of physical examinations. They must also produce records of their achievements as sportspersons. However, Balakrishna, a coach from Koppal, noted that the medals and certificates they once earned have no value now. “The officials have been delaying our selection [as coaches]. They asked us to give them more time but every passing day, the going gets tougher for us,” he said.

Apart from employment, coaches have been asking for the government to issue medical insurance to cover the injuries they might incur at work. They are also asking to be paid on time as well as for monetary benefits such as Provident Funds (PF).

Lakshmeesha added, “A meeting with the DYES commissioner was facilitated on Sunday. He said he needs more time and that they will decide on Monday as to what steps to take next. We won’t back down until our demands are met.”

The coaches have approached the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary and other top officials for assistance. The government has stated that they can hire only 50 coaches out of around 100 that have been left unemployed. The rest will be hired at a later date, officials stated.

“We want all the coaches to be hired. The least we ask is for the government to provide them with some financial respite until they are employed,” added Balakrishna.

K Srinivas, Commissioner of Department of Youth and Sports, was not available for comment.