Karnataka: Stalker attacks minor with acid

The victim has been admitted to the Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru, and the doctors have stated that she might lose an eye.

news Crime

Police in Karnataka's Ramanagara district have launched a hunt to nab a 22-year-old man who attacked a minor girl with acid in Kanakapura town following which he disappeared, officials said on Saturday, February 18. According to the police, the victim has been admitted to the Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru, and the doctors have stated that she might lose an eye.

The man has been identified as Sumanth, a mechanic and resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura. The incident took place near the Narayanappa Lake bypass road in Kanakapura on February 17. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had made a call to the victim and asked her to come to the area.

When she arrived, he tried to convince her to be in a relationship with him, but the girl refused. The accused then threw acid, which is used to clean the engines of vehicles, on her face. The left side of her face, including the eye, was damaged in the incident.

Minto Hospital Director Dr Sujatha said that the burn injuries suffered by the victim on the left part of the face and left eye were treated. The acid has seeped into three layers of her eye, she added. No damage was caused to the right eye. Police said that the two were in a relationship, and recently, the girl had broken her relationship with the accused.

The police have formed a special team to arrest the accused person. Kanakapura Town police have registered a case also under the POCSO Act and IPC sections.