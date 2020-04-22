Karnataka SSLC students can soon attend revision classes on Doordarshan

The state government will telecast revision classes for mathematics, science, social studies and english for one month.

news Education

The Karnataka government has decided to telecast revision classes for Class 10 students in the state board on Doordarshan (Chandana) starting April 29. Speaking to the media, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Suresh Kumar, said that the Karnataka government has enlisted the help of “skilled teachers” to hold these classes for students preparing for the board exams, which will be held after the lockdown ends.

“The revision classes will be telecast between 3 and 4.30 pm every day for one month, starting April 29. For the first 17 days, the classes will be dedicated to mathematics and science. On the 17th day, the students will be asked to write a sample question paper prepared by the government,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.

From the 18th day, classes will be held for Social Studies. After this is done, English revision classes will be taught, the Primary and Secondary Education Department said in a statement.

The Education Department had issued an advisory last week to all schools in the state to not collect fees until the government announced the start of the next academic year, in the wake of the lockdown.

Regarding online classes, sources in the department told TNM that an advisory regarding the same was issued to schools last week. The department is uncertain about directing schools to start online classes as many may not have access to the required technology.

“We don’t know how long the lockdown will be. For now, the government has said May 3. If classes are to be held online, then it can be done only if it is not an additional burden on parents. For instance, students falling under RTE in private-aided schools may not have access to technology like computer or laptop and WiFi at home. This is why we have been hesitating to direct schools to start online courses,” an Education Department official said.

He further stated that the department would take a call on board exams and reopening of schools only after the Centre issues guidelines for the same.