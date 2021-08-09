Karnataka SSLC results to be announced today: Here’s how to check

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) was held on July 19 and 22 with a new pattern.

Karnataka board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) examination result will be declared on August 9 (Monday) at 3.30 pm, said newly sworn-in Education Minister BC Nagesh. The result will be released online on the state's official websites by Nagesh at the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) headquarters at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru.

Here’s how to check results: The results will be announced on KSEEB’s official website—http://karresults.nic.in/ and https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/. The students can access and download their results using their roll numbers. The results will also be sent to individual students through SMS.

The examination—held due to the absence of a proper yardstick since students were promoted in the previous year—were conducted on July 19 and 22 respectively. However, the pattern was changed; class 10 students had to answer multiple-choice questions on OMR sheets. The core subjects—Mathematics, Science, Social Science—were clubbed in one and the languages in another.

A total of 8.76 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year. The KSEEB had released the key answers for SSLC exams on July 23. For the second consecutive year, the KSEEB conducted the SSLC examinations after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

The attendance per subject also improved this time due to a simpler pattern with nearly 99.6% of the total candidates appearing for examination as opposed to 98.30% students giving the examination in 2020.

The number of examination centres and teachers on duty this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. As many as 1.19 lakh staff deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state. Besides increasing staff and examination halls, the state had also deployed Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, volunteers from Scouts and Guides, and representatives from NGOs to ensure all COVID-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed during these crucial examinations.