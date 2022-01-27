Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams to commence from March 28, timetable out

The exams will commence on March 28 and end on April 11.

news Education

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams are scheduled to commence from March 28 and end on April 11. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, which is the authority that conducts the SSLC exam, has released the final timetable for the exams.

On the first day of commencement of exam on Monday, March 28, exams for the first language opted by students will take place. Exams that will be conducted on the day are Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit. There will be no exams on the following day, Tuesday, March 29.

On Wednesday, March 30, exams will be conducted for second languages the students have opted for, which is either Kannada or English. The following day, which is Thursday, March 31 there will be no exam.

On Friday, April 1, exams will be conducted for the following core subjects - Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering - 2, Engineering Graphics - 2, Elements of Electronic Engineering, Elements of Computer Science and Economics. The following two days, April 2 and 3 will be holidays due to Ugadi festival and Sunday respectively.

On Monday, April 4, exams for two core subjects, Mathematics and Sociology will be conducted. No exams have been scheduled for the following day, Tuesday, April 5. On Wednesday, April 6, the Social Science exams will take place with the following day being a break again.

On Friday, April 8, exams for the third languages that the students have opted for will take place. Exams that will be conducted are Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu. Other National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) subject exams will also take place on this day which are Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, and Beauty and Wellness. There will be no exams on the two following days.

On Monday, April 11, exams will be conducted for the following core subjects - Science, Political Science, Carnatic Music and Hindustani Music.