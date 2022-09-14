Karnataka special court orders probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case

The court has ordered an investigation into allegations that Yediyurappa, his son and others had received bribes amounting to hundreds of crores for awarding contracts to a construction firm.

news Court

In a setback to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, a special court for cases against MPs, MLAs on Wednesday, September 14, ordered the filing of a case and investigation by the Lokayukta police, into allegations of misuse of power when he was Karnataka Chief Minister. The special court's order came on a plea by activist TJ Abraham, who has alleged that Yediyurappa had awarded a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) housing project to a private firm named Ramalingam Construction in return for financial favours diverted through shell companies.

Abraham had previously approached the Karnataka Special Court established to try offences against MPs, MLAs seeking a probe against Yediyurappa, his son BY Vijayendra, Co-operation Minister ST Somashekar and six others. However, the special court had dismissed the petition for not taking prior consent of the Governor. Subsequently, Abraham appealed to the High Court, which directed the special court to revisit the case. Yediyurappa said that there is no truth in the allegations and he will emerge innocent while expressing full faith in the judiciary. "It's a conspiracy against me," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Abraham had said that he would approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the corruption case against Yediyurappa. He added that he would also approach the High Court with a writ petition in the coming week, seeking direction to the Chief Secretary to dispose of the request for sanction pending against IAS officer GC Prakash, who is among the people accused of corruption.

Abraham has alleged that during his tenure as Karnataka CM, Yediyurappa and his family members received bribes amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees from Ramalingam Construction Company to give contracts for housing projects of the Bengaluru Development Authority. He had alleged that the former Chief Minister allotted, accelerated and approved the projects for financial gains.