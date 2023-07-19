Karnataka Speaker and MLA engage in Tulu conversation, push for official language status

In response to the discussion, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadi said that a committee had been formed to assess the feasibility of declaring Tulu as the second official language and their report had been submitted a few months ago.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed a spirited discussion on Tuesday, July 18 regarding the possibility of declaring Tulu as the state's second official language. The session took an unexpected turn when Speaker UT Khader and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai engaged in a conversation in Tulu, adding a touch of levity to the proceedings.

The discussion was initiated by MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, who highlighted the popularity and influence of Tulu, spoken by over one crore people in the state. He underscored the efforts made by both the Union and state governments in establishing Tulu academies. He further advocated for Tulu to be designated as the second official language in Karnataka. He said, "The State should declare this language as the second official language."

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Ashok, Speaker UT Khader threw his weight behind the proposal, stating the importance of preserving and celebrating the linguistic diversity of Karnataka. In response to the discussion, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadi assured the Assembly that a decision would be made after consulting the relevant departments. He said that a committee had been formed to assess the feasibility of declaring Tulu as the second official language, and their report had been submitted a few months ago. The committee suggested seeking the opinions of the concerned departments before making a final decision.

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath interjected by pointing out that a legal No-Objection Certificate (NOC) had already been obtained, urging the government not to delay any further. Speaker UT Khader intervened, questioning why the previous BJP government had not taken a decision in March or April when the committee's report was submitted in February.

