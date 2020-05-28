Karnataka to soon have health register for all its citizens

The project will be piloted first in Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Coronavirus Health

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it would soon launch a project to maintain the health database of all its citizens by having a "State Health Register."

A first of its kind initiative, the State Health Register will be a robust and standardised health repository of all the citizens, an official release said.

This project will be implemented first in Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada districts on an experimental basis.

https://twitter.com/mla_sudhakar/status/1265622824363782144?s=20

"The COVID-19 experience has demonstrated the necessity of having a robust, real-time public health data and therefore, there is a need to maintain a repository of health data of each and every citizen," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying in the release.

The government would undertake a survey of all 6.5 crore people in the state using a team of Primary Health Centre officials, revenue officials, education department staff and ASHA (Accredited Social Heath Activist) karyakartas, he said.

They will visit each household and collect health data of all members of the family, he said, adding that this would not only help the government provide better healthcare, but also help in efficient resource allocation, management and better implementation of various citizen centric schemes in the state.

Stating that the government's vision is to provide world class healthcare to all citizens, for which accurate data is needed, Sudhakar said the health register is a futuristic project which has been taken up in the interests of the people.

The project will include 50% partnership of private hospitals.

"The data collected will help us to prioritise healthcare based on geography, demography and other targeted measures," he said.

Sudhakar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has extended support for the project and added that detailed discussions would be held in this regard in the upcoming cabinet meeting.