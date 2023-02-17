Karnataka to set up online portal for adopting dogs, says CM Bommai

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 crore to the Animal Welfare Board for the welfare of animals.

news News

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is an avid dog-lover, on Friday, February 17, said an online portal will be set up for taking care of stray dogs and to enable the public to adopt them. Presenting his government's last budget of the present term, he said with this, an opportunity is created for dog-lovers to adopt dogs by registering their names.

Further pointing out that Mudhol Hound Dog Breed has been recognised as an Indian native breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), the Chief Minister also said, in order to develop this breed, a grant of Rs 5 crore will be provided. “To prevent violence against animals and for the welfare of animals, a grant of Rs 5 crore will be provided to the Animal Welfare Board,” he said. Mobile veterinary clinics will be launched by the Board in Bengaluru for the treatment of deserted animals.

In 2021, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog 'Sunny' by reaching down to kiss it, just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media. It was on July 12, 2021, when he was the Home Minister. He took over as CM, a few days later on July 28 2021.