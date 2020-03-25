Karnataka sees spike in COVID-19 cases, total 51 in state

10 new patients had tested positive for COVID-19 from Karnataka on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In a spike in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Karnataka, the state Health and Family Department on Wednesday evening said the number has risen to 51.

With this Bengaluru has 32 cases and Dakshina Kannada has five positive cases. Chikkaballapur and Kalaburagi districts have three cases each while Udupi, Kodagu Dharawad, Davanagere have one case each.

Mysuru and Uttara Kannada have two COVID-19 positive patients each.

The bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that 47 of these positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are in a stable condition.

All the cases reported in Karnataka till now are either patients who travelled abroad, or their primary contacts.

Among the 10 new patients, two are 7 and 9-year-old daughters of a Bengaluru-man who had tested positive after returning from a foreign trip earlier.

The bulletin said P42 is a 37-year-old woman, resident of Chitradurga, had a history of travel to Guyana and arrived to Bengaluru via Delhi on 20th march 2020. The case is isolated at designated hospital in Davangere.

READ| Karnataka BJP MP’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

P43 is a 63 year old man, resident of Bengaluru had a history of travel to South America-Brazil, Argentina and arrived to Bengaluru on March 19

P44: 59 year-old-woman, (wife of P43) with same travel history

P45 and P46: Two 26 year-old-men, residents of Bengaluru had a history of travel to Spain and arrived to Bengaluru via Dubai, India on March 14.

P47: 63 year-old-woman residing in Bengaluru had a history of travel to Athens and London and arrived to Bengaluru on March 18.

P48: 69-year-old man is the husband of P47 and had same travel history

P51: 34 year-old-man, a resident of Udupi and had returned from Dubai on March 18.

P49 and 50 are the two daughters.