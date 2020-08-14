Karnataka sees 6706 new COVID-19 patients, total cases cross 2 lakh

A record number of 8609 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 1,21,242.

news Coronavirus

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new cases emerging on Thursday. 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

The state's COVID-19 tally presently stands at 2,03,200.

The 6706 COVID-19 cases included 1893 cases in Bengaluru. This meant that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital breached the 80,000-mark to reach 81,733 cases, out of which 33,148 are active.

In addition, cases were also reported in Mysuru (522), Ballari (445), Udupi (402), Davangere (328), Belagavi (288), Kalaburagi (285), Dharwad (257) and Dakshina Kannada (246).

Meanwhile, 103 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 3,613.

On a positive note, the total number of active cases dipped below 80,000 again. This figure has been fluctuating at the 80,000 mark. Of the 2 lakh cases, 78,337 are active while 727 are admitted to the ICUs.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru continued to be just under 2,000.

All southern states continued reporting high daily virus numbers, with Andhra Pradesh leading with over 9,000 cases on Thursday.