Karnataka second year pre-university exam dates announced

A day ago, the Karnataka Education Minister had announced dates for the SSLC examinations.

The second-year pre-university examinations in Karnataka will be held between May 24 and June 10, the stateâ€™s Education Minister Suresh Kumar announced on Friday. This announcement comes a day after the tentative dates for the stateâ€™s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board (Class 10) examinations for the academic year 2020-21 were announced.

According to the dates announced by the Education Ministry, the exams for SSLC students this year will begin on June 14 and will end on June 25. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar asked the students to submit their objections to the tentative time table, if any.

Minister Suresh told reporters that the students who wish to submit objections to the tentative timetable can send them to the Director of Examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till February 26.

He added that the classes for students of Class VI to first Pre-University Course (PUC) or Class 11 will commence from February 1.

The classes for students of Class 10 to PUC II (Class 12) will begin on full day basis from February 1. And the classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 under the Vidyagama programme will continue as before, the minister said.

"Vidyagama classes for sixth to eighth standards on alternative days will be continued as it is. A decision regarding opening other classes will be taken after reviewing the situation during the second week of February and holding discussions with experts," he explained.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and technical committee experts.

A total of 75% students of PUC and 70% students of SSLC are attending classes. Around 45% of the students from Classes 6 to 9 are attending the Vidyahama classes.

The minister maintained that there was no major outbreak of the pandemic after classes commenced for PUC and SSLC students, so one need not worry.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure will be published on conducting classes from February 1 considering the interest of students.

