Karnataka schools reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 after over nine months

Teachers were tested for COVID-19 and students had to undergo temperature checks while entering school campuses.

Students of classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka returned to schools on Friday after a nine-month hiatus following the lockdown imposed over the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Government schools in Karnataka reported a large number of students turning up for classes in the school on Friday.

Students entered the school campuses after undergoing temperature checks. They were asked to compulsorily wear masks and sanitise their hands. "We had sanitisation desks at every entrance of the school and all students who entered had to undergo temperature checks. Those who have high temperature or have visible symptoms will be asked to return home," a teacher in a government school in Bengaluru said. The teacher added that the preparations were similar to the measures taken while conducting exams in schools earlier this year.

Several private schools too decided to open on Friday however some school managements have decided to continue with online classes and take a longer time to prepare for the reopening of schools.

Unlike their private school counterparts, government school students in Karnataka have not had online classes in this academic year. Their education was disrupted when the Vidyagama scheme, a community learning scheme, launched by the Karnataka government was stopped in October due to reports of COVID-19 cases among teachers and students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited schools and checked the measures in place for the students on the first day of classes.

Students who wish to attend classes in school were asked to carry letters from their parents giving consent. Teachers in government schools took COVID-19 tests before the reopening of schools.

Regular classes for class 11 students are expected to resume from January 15. The Vidyagama scheme for students of classes 6 to 9 is also expected to resume shortly.