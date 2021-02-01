Karnataka schools to reopen for Classes 9 and 11 from Monday

A timetable issued by the Karnataka Education Department to all high schools stated that classes will be held from Monday to Saturday.

news Education

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the decline in coronavirus cases across Karnataka, regular classes for students of classes 9 and 11 will begin from Monday as per the guidelines, an education official said on Sunday. According to the protocols of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, full-day classes for students of grades 9 and 11 will begin in all high schools across the state from Monday an official had said to IANS.

As schools and colleges remained shut since March 25, 2020, to contain the pandemic, students were attending classes online since July. Offline classes for classes 10 and 12 had begun from January 1. State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had in December announced the reopening, however, attendance at schools and colleges was not mandatory. Students could choose to attend classes online through the YouTube channel and practice other sources.

The official added that school for students of classes 6-8 under the Vidyagama scheme will continue to be held in the open air on alternate days from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. According to a timetable issued by the Department to all high schools for classes 9,10, 11 and 12; the classes will commence from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm on all days [Monday-Saturday], he said.

Wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands will be mandatory for all students, teachers and staff in all schools and colleges. The students have been advised to carry their own packed lunches, and have to furnish a consent letter signed by the parents to attend classes, which mentions that their wards are free from coronavirus. The Education Department has also directed all schools to sanitise classes and maintain hygiene in the premises to prevent the virus spread.

The Education Department is yet to decide on starting classes for students of first to fifth grades in primary schools across the southern state.

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced on January 28 that the state government has decided to hold full-day classes for students of classes 9, 10, and first and second-year Pre-University across the state from February 1.