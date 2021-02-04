Karnataka schools open for more students, but atmosphere still uncertain

The Karnataka government allowed students of classes 9 and 11 to join their seniors on campus from February 1.

At the start of the new year, it seemed like some semblance of normalcy would return to students’ lives after the Karnataka government announced the reopening of schools for board exam-bound students in the state. Now, it has been announced that class 9 and 11 students can attend physical classes from February 7 as well. However, the atmosphere in the schools is still mixed, as students and staff know that attending school is not the same as pre-pandemic times.

Teachers undergo COVID-19 tests at regular intervals, while the students’ temperatures are recorded and sanitiser dispensers stand in corners at schools. Benches are kept further apart, while there is a computer set up that focuses on the podium and chalkboard in the classroom. The environment is definitely different from before, but schools are gradually coming back to life.

“Out of the 79 students studying in grade 9, when we first held a meeting regarding the re-opening of schools, 50% of the parents had agreed to send their wards. We will resume our classes for them starting on February 3, and it will be a pilot week. We are not sure how many students will turn up. The school will continue with the online classes and simultaneously conduct an offline class for students,” said the principal of The Indiranagar Cambridge School, Tasneem.

However, the school is prepared for multiple children coming back to campus. The students while entering will undergo thermal scanning, of which a record will be maintained, and provisions for hand sanitising have been provided. Apart from that, the school has instructed students to carry an extra mask and hand sanitisers, along with a directive to carry only warm water. Moreover, a consent letter from parents is a must.

Mr Joseph, principal of St Thomas Public School, expressing his concerns said, “The state government has not enforced a hard-and-fast rule. They are gradually announcing the reopening after monitoring the situation, which is a wise step in this time. We are hoping that all the students will return to schools by June, but the chances are bleak.” The principal also said that they will resume classes for grade 9 from February 15, but they do not expect a lot of students to return to school soon.

While teachers are striving to deliver their best through virtual classes, they are also gearing up to deliver physical classes.

As for the students, some have been longing to go back to school, and have tried hard to convince their parents to let them go back to school.

A group of them were talking amongst themselves and sharing a laugh as they were headed back home after class.

When quizzed about how they convinced their parents to send them to school, they chuckled and shared stories of the countless pleas they made to finally get the golden ticket to be back on campus-- the undersigned consent letters.

Upon being asked if he was happy to return to the school, a class 9 student at The Indiranagar Cambridge School said, “I am happy to be back in the school after being at home for so long, but things are not the same. I have to wear this mask all the time and my friends have decided to attend classes online. Due to the pandemic, we cannot play, have fun and have to sit far apart.”

Not all students are willing to attend physical classes owing to the fear of pandemic. “We are attending the school because we have to appear for our examinations. I am undecided about whether I will attend physical classes or continue online class. I don’t like online classes much but it is riskier to be at school,” said another student with a nervous expression.

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced on January 28 that the state government has decided to hold full-day classes for students of classes 9, 10, and first and second-year Pre-University across the state from February 1. The Education Department is yet to decide on starting classes for students of first to fifth grades in primary schools across the southern state.