Karnataka schools may reopen for Classes 1 to 7 from June if lockdown not extended

The Department, however, says it will figure out guidelines and logistics of maintaining social distancing at schools in the coming days.

Coronavirus Education

The Karnataka government has decided to reopen primary and middle schools from June 1, after the summer vacation ends, if the Union government does not extend the lockdown.

Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction, KG Jagadeesha, said that the schools will reopen as usual if the lockdown period ends on May 17.

“If the lockdown is extended, then obviously schools won’t open. So far, we have decided that schools will start as usual since the summer vacation ends on May 31,” he said.

Sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department said that the department’s officials have been consulting with the Health Department to formulate guidelines for schools once they reopen. One primary concern, officials say, is maintaining social distancing.

“The Health Department has suggested that classes for students between standards 1 and 4 can be held in the mornings and the rest of them can have classes in the afternoon. To maintain social distancing, more classrooms are required,” the official said.

The SSLC exams, which were to be held from March 27 this year, were postponed until further notice due to the lockdown. Primary and Secondary Education Department officials are mulling over holding the exams in the first week of July.

“We have decided to start high school classes after the SSLC Exam. So far, we have decided to start classes only for those students from Class 1 to 7 starting June 1. After the SSLC Exams are over, the high school classes can begin again as the exams will need to be held in the high schools and holding classes at the same time is not possible,” KG Jagadeesha said.

“We have to formulate all the guidelines first in consultation with the Health Department and then communicate this with the schools. Some schools may not have a big building. So we have to see whether classes can be held in a staggered manner. We are yet to decide on the logistics,” a department official said.