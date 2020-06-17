Karnataka school holds revision classes for Class 10 students, inquiry on

The Karnataka government has stated that schools have to remain shut as per its latest guidelines issued over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mandya district administration is examining an incident of a school in the district conducting classes on Monday. Schools in Karnataka have remained closed since March but with the Class 10 board examinations scheduled to be held on June 25, classes were held for Class 10 students at the Viveka Vidya Samsthe.

Speaking to TNM, Mandya Deputy Commissioner MV Venkatesh said that an inquiry will be conducted into the issue. "We asked the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to look into and submit a detailed report on this. It has appeared in the media and if there is a violation, we will initiate action," Venkatesh said.

But despite the order, Viveka Vidya Samsthe opened its doors to hold revision classes for Class 10 students ahead of the examination. Around 20 students were seen revising for the exams in the presence of teachers on Monday. The teachers stated that revision classes were held from 10 am to 1 pm in the morning session. While the students sat a few rows apart from each other to maintain physical distance, they were not seen wearing masks, something that the state government has been reiterating.

"We visited the school and the doubts of students have been cleared. It appears to be students of Class 10 doing revision. We will be submitting a report on this, " an Education Department official in Mandya said.

The Class 10 board exam for students in Karnataka is set to be held from June 25. A plea moved in the Supreme Court against conducting the exam was declined on Wednesday.

Examinations were earlier scheduled to take place from March 27 and April 9. However, it was postponed following the lockdown in India over the coronavirus outbreak. Karnataka is grappling with over 7,000 COVID-19 cases of which 2,976 are active cases.