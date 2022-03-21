Karnataka says no re-exams for students who missed exams over hijab protests

Many Muslim girl students had boycotted examinations in protest of the ban on wearing the hijab inside classrooms.

news Education

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that the pre-university students who missed their Class 12 exams while protesting against the hijab ban will not be allowed to give a re-exam. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh ruled out the option of giving the students a second chance to appear for the Class 12 examinations. Many Muslim girl students had boycotted examinations amid the bar on wearing the hijab inside classrooms in educational institutions that did not allow headscarves as part of the uniform.

The Minister said that the option for re-examination is not granted to absentees and the rule will apply this year as well. The students can opt to appear for supplementary examinations, he said, and that the government cannot make an exception for the students who remained absent from the exams as they were protesting against the hijab ban. The minister added that if the option is given now, it may set a bad precedent and other students may seek re-exams for different reasons.

Many Muslim students are continuing to boycott exams after the Karnataka High Courtâ€™s order ruling that the hijab is not an essential practice under Islam and the students cannot object if the government mandates a dress code or uniform in schools and colleges.

Addressing the media, the petitioners from Udupi district who had moved the court said that they will not go to college without wearing the hijab. They were absent when the preparatory exams of the second pre-university classes were going on. Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat, who is also the President of the Pre-University College, had requested them to attend classes without the hijab and assured that the school management would make arrangements for them to make up for lost classes. However, the girls have rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, three petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court appealing against the High Courtâ€™s order. The High Court said that it will consider hearing the petitions after Holi vacations.

Also read: The plan is Hindu Rashtra, my lords, the hijab is a smokescreen