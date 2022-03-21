Karnataka says 700 Ukraine returnee students can continue medical education in state

The Karnataka government will facilitate continuation of education of about 700 medical students of Karnataka who have returned to the state from war-torn Ukraine in 60 medical colleges across the state. The decision was announced after a meeting between Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and the students at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, March 21.

Clarifying that the students will not be officially absorbed into the colleges, Dr Sudhakar said that this measure is aimed at ensuring that their learning and practice are continued till a solution is found. No additional fee will be charged to the students, he said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the minister said that a high level committee has been formed consisting of Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Directors and deans of some medical colleges. The committee will look into all aspects considering the academic future of the students and submit a report to the state government. Based on the report, the state government will request the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Union government to take necessary measures to protect the future of the students.

“We are all hopeful and praying that the war will come to an end soon. We have to see what developments will take place in the future in Ukraine and take appropriate decision based on the situation. We will also need to consider the mindset of students and take best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework,” the minister said. Dr Sudhakar added that PM Modi has already initiated several measures to protect the future of the students and revive the country's medical education system.

“Today I have interacted with them, heard them and shared their concerns not just as a minister but as their elder brother who is concerned about their future. First of all, we are all very happy and relieved that we could bring them back home safely. It was not an easy task to bring back citizens from a war-ridden country. Our Union and State governments have put lot of efforts to bring them back safely and everyone should stay strong,” he said.

Based on he report of the committee, all necessary requests will be submitted to the Union government and the NMC will take a final decision, he said.

