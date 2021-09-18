Karnatakaâ€™s Hassan district reports low intensity earthquake

The magnitude was reported to be 2.3 on the Ritcher scale, the officials of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

news Earthquake

An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Hassan district on Friday, September 17, officials of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority said. The earthquake occurred at 17:32:25 IST and the epicentre was 1.5 km North Northeast of Rayapura of Salagame Hobli in Hassan Taluk, they said. "The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," an official note said.

This is the second low-intensity earthquake reported in Karnataka. A week ago, a low-intensity earthquake hit parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts of the state. According to the reports, tremors measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale were felt by the residents of the twin districts at 11.47 pm and 11.49 pm on September 4 night and 4.15 am on September 5. No damage to property or roads was reported in any part. The epicenter of tremors felt in the twin districts was in Maharashtraâ€™s Kolhapur district bordering Karnataka.

The residents of the cities and surrounding areas ran out of their homes in panic fearing more tremors. A news report quoted a resident saying that they experienced tremors twice in 30 minutes which caused them to panic.

Reports further stated that feeling tremors and hearing loud sounds were not a new phenomenon for the villages in Tikota, and Basavana Bagewadi taluks as the residents of Malghan, Masuti, Babanagar villages [of the taluks] keep experiencing vibrations and loud noises from the crust.