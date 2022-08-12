Karnataka Revenue Dept to hoist flag at Bengaluruâ€™s Eidgah Maidan

Several groups had approached the state government seeking permission to host the flag-hoisting programme at the Eidgah Maidan on Independence Day.

The Karnataka government on Friday, August 12, announced that government official hold an official flag hoisting ceremony at the contested Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluruâ€™s Chamarajpet area on August 15 on the occasion of Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence day, and the Revenue Department will be hoisting the flag. The decision was taken after several groups approached the state government seeking permission to host a flag hoisting programme at the Eidgah Maidan on Independence day.

The Sri Rama Senaâ€™s Bengaluru President Chandrashekar R had earlier written to the state government complaining that Chamarajpetâ€™s Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan was prohibiting Hindutva groups from holding Ganesh Chaturti celebrations at the ground. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently announced that the ground belonged to the Revenue Department.

The right-wing group had approached the Revenue Department seeking permission to hoist the tricolor flag on Monday. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had also said that the national flag will be hoisted at the Eidgah Maidan on August 15. A few Hindu organizations had also demanded the demolition of Eidgah tower, claiming that it would create complications while celebrating Hindu festivals.

Amid this row, the state revenue department issued a circular stating that the flag hoisting ceremony will be held on Monday morning at the Eidgah Maidan area by the Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North.

For several months, Hindu outfits have been protesting over the issue of ownership of the Eidgah Maidan. Earlier the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had declared that the controversial site belongs to the Revenue Department. The Karnataka police have also registered an FIR against Hindu activist Bhaskaran, for threatening to destroy the Eidgah tower located in the premises of the maidan.

